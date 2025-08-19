Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%

NEW YORK, New York – Investors are buzzing after a hedge fund manager expressed optimistic predictions about Opendoor Technologies Inc. Following a rally that saw the stock rise by more than 600% since early July, he believes this is just the beginning.

In an interview with Business Insider on Monday, Jackson, known for his bullish stance on the company, stated that he anticipates the shares could surge to $82 by the end of 2025. This estimated price point points to a staggering 1,975% increase from the stock’s recent intraday high of $3.95.

Jackson’s confidence in Opendoor stems from its leadership and strategic decisions. He praised former CEO Wheeler, who he claims helped stabilize the company’s finances after assuming the role in 2022 amid high-interest rates and an inventory surplus. However, Jackson also noted Wheeler never purchased any shares, a point he finds concerning.

“I think it was the right thing to do. I thank her for her efforts over the last two and a half years,” Jackson remarked. “But I think it was obvious. She never bought a single share,” he added.

Jackson believes that for Opendoor to hit his ambitious target, it would require significant leadership changes. He envisions that with the right CEO, the company could achieve $1.4 billion in free cash flow by 2026.

Since making his predictions public, Jackson reports a surge of interest, receiving around 100 messages daily from retail investors eager to discuss the stock. Despite facing criticism online from some detractors, he remains steadfast in his support for Opendoor, which is a major holding in his hedge fund.

“You get all the randos on Twitter — probably half of them are bots,” Jackson said, referencing the backlash. “But I know my kids love me. My wife loves me. My two goldendoodles in my office love me,” he added, affirming his commitment to his work in unlocking value for the company.

This positive sentiment among investors and analysts alike may keep Opendoor in the spotlight as it seeks to transform further into what Jackson describes as “the Airbnb of housing.”