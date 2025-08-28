Heidi Gardner Leaves Saturday Night Live After Eight Seasons

NEW YORK, New York — Comedian Heidi Gardner is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after eight seasons, according to multiple sources. The news follows a notable cast shake-up at the NBC sketch comedy series, which recently saw the departures of fellow cast members Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker ahead of Season 51.

Gardner, who joined the show during its 43rd season, became the longest-tenured current female cast member last season. Known for her memorable characters such as the teen movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel, “every boxer’s girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever,” she has made a significant impact over her tenure.

Throughout her time on the show, Gardner gained recognition for her appearances on “Weekend Update” and various sketches. Beyond “SNL,” she has played roles in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” the HBO Max show “The Other Two,” and the Netflix film “Hustle” starring Adam Sandler.

The cast transitions this year mark a continued evolution at Studio 8H. On social media, Devon Walker expressed mixed feelings about his time on the show, noting the challenges and memorable moments he experienced. “It was a gut punch of a call to get but I’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim added in a post.

“SNL” will return for its 51st season on Oct. 4, following the show’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration, which included a variety of special events and documentaries. Although NBC declined to comment on the recent departures, the changes seem to reflect the unpredictable nature of the series.

Gardner’s exit marks a significant moment for the show, suggesting ongoing changes as it heads into a new season. The comedian’s contributions over the years will certainly be remembered by fans.