Entertainment
Heidi Klum Enjoys Topless Beach Day with Tom Kaulitz in St. Barts
ST. BARTS – Heidi Klum traded her winter coat for swimwear as she celebrated the day after Christmas in St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. On Friday, the supermodel was spotted enjoying a beach date in tropical paradise, wearing only thong bikini bottoms and a long pearl pendant necklace.
Photos shared exclusively show Klum splashing through the waves and walking along the beach with a Heineken beer in hand. She embraced the warm weather in a trendy ruched bikini top and matching bikini bottoms, often adjusting her look by removing the top.
Accompanied by a photographer friend, Klum enjoyed the sun while accessorizing her swimwear with a white cap marked with ‘St. Barts’ in gold and oversized amber sunglasses. Chunky gold earrings complemented her beach look.
Klum has previously discussed her comfort with nudity in a July interview. “I’ve always been very open with my body,” she stated. “When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European…my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”
This trip marks a festive end to 2025 for the 52-year-old model, as she embraces her body and happiness in a stunning beach locale.
Recent Posts
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today
- Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in AFCON 2025 Opener