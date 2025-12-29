Heidi Klum Enjoys Topless Beach Day with Tom Kaulitz in St. Barts

ST. BARTS – Heidi Klum traded her winter coat for swimwear as she celebrated the day after Christmas in St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. On Friday, the supermodel was spotted enjoying a beach date in tropical paradise, wearing only thong bikini bottoms and a long pearl pendant necklace.

Photos shared exclusively show Klum splashing through the waves and walking along the beach with a Heineken beer in hand. She embraced the warm weather in a trendy ruched bikini top and matching bikini bottoms, often adjusting her look by removing the top.

Accompanied by a photographer friend, Klum enjoyed the sun while accessorizing her swimwear with a white cap marked with ‘St. Barts’ in gold and oversized amber sunglasses. Chunky gold earrings complemented her beach look.

Klum has previously discussed her comfort with nudity in a July interview. “I’ve always been very open with my body,” she stated. “When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European…my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”

This trip marks a festive end to 2025 for the 52-year-old model, as she embraces her body and happiness in a stunning beach locale.