Heidi Klum and Leni Klum Shine at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni turned heads on the red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025. The mother-daughter duo both wore striking corset gowns, with Klum donning a pale pink version and Leni opting for an elegant black gown.

While their gowns shared the same cut, each featured unique details tailored to their individual styles. Heidi’s gown included off-the-shoulder sleeves and a corset embellished with mesh panels and rush detailing. She completed her look with subtle makeup, emphasizing her eyes with dark eyeliner and her lips with a bright pink shade.

Leni’s black gown featured an exposed corset bodice with chic straps, complemented by an eye-catching emerald accessory and stylish Roger Vivier heels. The pair shared their stunning looks on Instagram Stories, showcasing the intricate details of their dresses.

The event was not just a fashion highlight; it also coincided with the premiere of the film ‘La Grazia,’ directed by Paolo Sorrentino. The film explores the final days of a fictional Italian presidency and has garnered attention for its rich storytelling. Sorrentino is well-known for his work on ‘The Great Beauty’ and HBO’s ‘The Young Pope.’

Heidi, also a mother to three other children, previously shared how proud she is of Leni’s blossoming career. “I’ve been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline,” she told PEOPLE in 2021. “It’s really exciting. She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do.”

As the evening progressed, both Klums captivated the audience not just with their fashion but also with their strong family bond, with Heidi emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself. “At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself,” she noted. “It’s OK to say no. You don’t always have to please people.”

As Klum and her daughter made their mark at the festival, they proved that style runs in the family, further emphasizing their dynamic presence in the entertainment world.