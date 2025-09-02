Heidi Klum and Leni’s Stunning Gowns Dazzle at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum made a striking appearance at the La Grazia red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27. The mother-daughter duo impressed onlookers with their matching style, each donning unique corset gowns in pink and black.

Heidi, 52, wore a pale pink gown that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a corset crafted with mesh panels, complemented by delicate rush detailing. Her ensemble was tastefully accessorized with a small handbag. She completed her look with softly parted wispy bangs and enhanced her features with dark eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and bright pink lips.

Leni, 21, opted for a dramatic black gown designed with an exposed corset bodice and straps. Adding flair, she accessorized with an emerald piece and a pair of chic Roger Vivier heels. Both women’s gowns were tailored to fit their respective styles while maintaining the same overall cut.

The film La Grazia, which the event spotlighted, is about the final days of a fictional Italian Presidency. It was written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, known for acclaimed works like The Great Beauty and the HBO series The Young Pope.

Both Heidi and Leni took to their Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their stunning outfits. Heidi also posted some close-up shots of their gowns, showcasing their details.

In addition to Leni, Heidi is mom to three other children—Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, from her previous marriage with Seal. Reflecting on Leni’s growing career, Heidi revealed, “I’ve been helping her with deals. She has so many things in the pipeline.” In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Heidi encouraged Leni to be true to herself and to prioritize her happiness.

“At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself. It’s OK to say no,” Heidi said, sharing her wisdom as a proud mother.