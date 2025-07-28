Entertainment
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Share Intimate Moments on Instagram
Los Angeles, CA – Supermodel Heidi Klum, 51, showcased her playful side in a recent Instagram Story, sharing an intimate selfie with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, 34. The post came on July 24, 2025, capturing the couple cozying up in bed.
Klum, who revealed a new full fringe hairstyle, was seen next to Kaulitz, whose tattooed arm featured prominently in the snapshot. The couple has been together since 2018 and married in a picturesque ceremony in Italy a year later.
Earlier this month, Klum and Kaulitz cheered for Germany’s national women’s soccer team, demonstrating their support while lounging at home. Klum wore a stylish sheer lace jumpsuit, while Kaulitz paired his outfit with a bucket hat displaying the national flag’s colors. In her social media post, she excitedly wrote, “Here we go 🇩🇪 @dfb_frauenteam. We’re in ⚽️.”
Anticipating her return to television, Klum is set to host the upcoming season of “Project Runway,” premiering on July 31. She shared another Instagram post, stating, “Just sitting here waiting for @projectrunway to start ✨⭐️✨😘. 9 more days 🥳❤️.”
The model also teased fans with a behind-the-scenes look from a promotional photoshoot for the show, stunning in a nude gown accentuated by sheer ribbons, and an elegant thigh-high slit. Her glamorous look was completed with flowing waves and eye-catching makeup.
Originally hosting the fashion competition from 2004 to 2017, Klum returns as host for the series’ 21st season. This season will also see the return of fan-favorite judges Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano.
