Heisman Race Heats Up: Nussmeier Takes Early Lead After Week 1

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 2025 college football season began with excitement, and the race for the Heisman Trophy is shaping up to be a thrilling contest. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is emerging as a frontrunner following a strong Week 1 performance against Clemson.

Nussmeier, who entered the season as a favorite for the Heisman, went 28-for-38 for 230 yards and one touchdown, leading LSU to a significant victory. This win not only boosted his Heisman odds but also established LSU as a potential title contender in coach Brian Kelly’s fourth year.

“Every game counts for the Heisman,” Nussmeier said after the match. “I feel like we put ourselves in a good position this early.”

The competition remains fierce, with many talented quarterbacks vying for the prestigious award. South Carolina‘s LaNorris Sellers and Miami‘s Carson Beck also made significant strides with their standout performances in Week 1.

Following Nussmeier, Sellers improved his odds dramatically after guiding South Carolina to victory over Virginia Tech. He now stands at +900 to win the Heisman. Beck, who passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns against No. 6 Notre Dame, is close behind at +1000.

John Mateer, Oklahoma‘s new quarterback, had a record-setting debut, passing for 392 yards and three touchdowns against a weaker FCS opponent, resulting in his odds rising to +1300.

In addition to these players, dual-threat transfer Devon Dampier from Utah emerged as a dark horse after an impressive performance, which improved his odds from +5000 to +2500.

Despite their strong performances, not all frontrunners fared well. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, another preseason favorite, struggled against LSU, causing his odds to drop significantly.

As fans look forward to Week 2, which features fewer marquee matchups, the upcoming games will still play a crucial role in shaping the Heisman landscape. The stakes are high, and every game has the potential to alter the odds and rankings on the way to the trophy in December.