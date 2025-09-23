Sports
Heisman Trophy Race Heats Up After Week 4 of College Football
(AP) — The race for the 2025 Heisman Trophy is intensifying as college football teams near the end of September. Many players are beginning to establish themselves as legitimate contenders while others are falling out of favor.
After three games, players like Arch Manning from Texas and Carson Beck from Miami are under scrutiny as their odds fluctuate. Manning, once a preseason favorite with odds at +1300, has dropped to +4000 after a rocky start to the season, prompting a reassessment of expectations. His coach, Steve Sarkisian, remains hopeful that Manning and the Texas offense can recover as they aim for a spot in the national championship race.
At the same time, some players have risen sharply in the odds. Marcel Reed from Texas A&M demonstrated his potential in a thrilling victory against Notre Dame, amassing 360 passing yards and two touchdowns, resulting in a boost from +2500 to +1400 in his Heisman odds. Reed’s dual-threat abilities are turning heads as Texas A&M approaches a challenging SEC slate.
Meanwhile, Joey Aguilar from Tennessee, despite his team’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia, showcased impressive stats with four passing touchdowns and 371 yards, earning him a position among the top 10 Heisman contenders. His performances illustrate that even in defeat, outstanding individual efforts can keep players in the running.
The upcoming bye week presents a unique opportunity for teams and players to regroup and recommit to their respective paths toward the Heisman Trophy. Notable teams such as Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama will take this time to refine their strategies as the season progresses.
Upcoming matchups will prove pivotal for contenders and their teams’ trajectories. As teams gear up for next week’s games, the race will become clearer, with fresh opportunities for players to assert their dominance on the field.
Among the new favorites, John Mateer from Oklahoma rises as the current betting favorite at +700, thanks to a strong performance against Temple. The rest of the landscape is evolving rapidly, and players and fans alike will be watching closely as the season continues.
