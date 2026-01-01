Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza Prepares for Rose Bowl Showdown

Pasadena, California – Indiana football quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 1-seed Hoosiers’ matchup against No. 9-seed Alabama in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game.

Mendoza expressed excitement about the upcoming game, particularly the chance to play in front of a Latino crowd. “I have a lot of family coming out to this game. It’s a huge game for myself and also my entire family and my community,” he said. He emphasized the importance of representing his culture on such a significant stage.

When asked about his mental preparation leading up to the game, Mendoza credited his trusted mentors and sports psychologists for helping him stay focused. “It’s my responsibility to be sharp mentally and not let outside pressures impact my game,” he added.

Coach Curt Cignetti has transformed Indiana from a basketball-centric school into a football powerhouse. Mendoza noted the positive shift in culture and the team’s collective goals. “There is no huge egos in the locker room. We’re all trying to get better every single day,” he said.

The Heisman-winning quarterback reflected on his admiration for the Rose Bowl as a revered venue in college football. “I’m so blessed and honored to be able to play in it,” Mendoza said. He also discussed the importance of winning the Rose Bowl and how it fits into their goal of achieving a national title.

Indiana is on a 13-0 run and prepares to face a resilient Alabama squad known for its tough competition. Mendoza is eager for the challenge, recognizing the historical significance of the game. “To have Coach Cignetti implement some of his experiences from Alabama gives us a great opportunity,” he noted.

As the team gears up for the game, Mendoza admitted he remains grounded despite recent accolades. “Although it was a great monument for IU football, we want to go and first win the Rose Bowl,” he stated.

The Hoosiers are looking to capitalize on this moment as they strive to achieve their ultimate goal in college football.