Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza Triumphs Amid Family’s MS Battle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fernando Mendoza made history on December 13, 2025, when he became the first player from Indiana to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. This remarkable achievement comes as his family has faced personal challenges, particularly his mother, Elsa, who has battled multiple sclerosis (MS) for nearly two decades.

In a heartfelt letter written ahead of the Heisman ceremony, Elsa revealed that she was diagnosed with MS about 18 years ago but initially hid her condition from her sons, Fernando and his younger brother, Alberto. She felt that sharing such an overwhelming burden would worry them during their childhood.

“I was doing fine and mostly I didn’t want you to worry,” Elsa wrote. “It just felt like this impossible thing to place on you guys. On my sweet boys.” Elsa’s condition worsened ten years ago after a skiing accident, and the impact of COVID-19 five years ago made it impossible for her to conceal her struggles.

Fernando credits his mother’s fight against MS with shaping his outlook on life. “My family means everything to me, and my mom always gives me that optimistic approach,” he said. “I see her fighting every single day and I know there’s no excuse to ever have a bad day.”

Alongside Elsa, Fernando’s father, Fernando Sr., plays an influential role in his life. As the pediatric emergency director at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, he instilled calmness under pressure in his son. “There’s obviously a backstory there,” Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal remarked about the Mendoza family connection, having played high school football with Fernando Sr.

Fernando also draws motivation from his Cuban heritage. All four of his grandparents were born in Cuba, and he organized a Cuban Relief Service trip, sharing the experience with his grandfather, Alberto Espino. “It was a very transformative experience,” he said, reflecting on how it deepened his gratitude for his family’s sacrifices.

In an emotional Heisman acceptance speech, Fernando dedicated the trophy to Elsa: “Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine.” He recognized her as his biggest supporter and highlighted the resilience she exemplifies.

The Mendoza brothers actively raise awareness and funds for MS research. While at Cal, Fernando collaborated to create the “Mendoza Burrito,” and after transferring to Indiana, they launched the “Mendoza Bros. Burger.” Their fundraising efforts have raised over $66,000 for the National MS Society.

As both brothers navigate their football careers—Fernando as a star starting quarterback and Alberto as the backup at Indiana—they continue to honor their family’s legacy, embracing both the challenges and triumphs they encounter.