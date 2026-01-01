Heisman Winner Mendoza Leads Indiana Against Alabama in Rose Bowl Showdown

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza will take the field on Thursday during the Rose Bowl against Alabama, and the excitement is palpable. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb expressed his eagerness to see Mendoza play, saying, “Just really fired up to go against the No. 1 team in the country, see Mendoza in person; a Heisman Trophy winner and heck of a quarterback.”

In contrast, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who must devise a plan to slow down Mendoza, recognizes the formidable challenge ahead. “There’s a reason he won the Heisman Trophy. He’s a fantastic player,” Wommack stated. “He’s the leader of that offense and the reason why they can perform efficiently.”

Mendoza leads No. 1 Indiana (13-0) into its College Football Playoff opener against No. 9 Alabama at 4 p.m. Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. This marks Indiana’s first appearance in the Rose Bowl since 1968. The pressure is high for the redshirt junior, but his teammate Indiana center Pat Coogan believes Mendoza is focused. “I know he’s been happy to close that chapter and get back to ball, preparing for an opponent,” Coogan shared.

Alabama will be a significant obstacle for the Hoosiers as they seek the College Football Playoff title. The Crimson Tide’s defense is among the best in the nation, ranking No. 13 in yards allowed per game and No. 10 in passing yards allowed. In contrast, Indiana’s offense shines, ranking No. 4 nationally in scoring with an average of 41.9 points per game.

Wommack recognized Indiana’s efficiency and explosive potential, stating, “He knows where to go with the ball; he’s very decisive. He makes great decisions, can make all the throws, and create explosive plays when it matters most.” Mendoza has thrown one interception in five away games but has been pivotal in leading comeback drives.

The turnover margin will be crucial in determining the game’s outcome, according to Wommack. Indiana holds a turnover margin of plus-1.4, reflecting their discipline and attention to detail. Wommack praised Mendoza’s leadership, noting, “They’re probably as disciplined and detailed as an offense as we have faced.”

Indiana also possesses a standout receiving duo in senior Elijah Sarratt, who led the Big Ten with 12 touchdown catches, and redshirt junior Omar Cooper Jr., who caught a team-high 58 passes for 804 yards and is tied for seventh nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns.

The Hoosiers’ run game averages 221.2 yards per game, which positions them 10th in Division I. Wommack acknowledged their run-pass option scheme, stating, “They can bleed you down the field if you allow them to. We have to play with vision and rally to the ball to limit their big plays.”

In their previous matchup against a Heisman winner, Alabama limited Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia to 21-for-35 passing. However, Mendoza brings a different set of challenges, having led Indiana to its first undefeated season and Big Ten title since 1967, with aspirations for a national championship.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer noted the unique challenge Mendoza presents, saying, “With Mendoza winning the Heisman, that doesn’t happen by accident. You put together a whole season of film, and you end up undefeated because a trigger man can make plays at an extremely high level.”