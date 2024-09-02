Helen Flanagan Expresses Emotional Reflection on Love with David Haye

Helen Flanagan, a participant on the reality series ‘Celebs Go Dating‘, opened up about her emotional journey regarding her past love with boxer David Haye. During a session with the show’s love experts, Flanagan became vulnerable as she discussed her experiences with love.

Flanagan recounted her feelings for Haye, whom she described as someone with whom she shared a profound connection. Despite being aware of Haye’s open relationship with Sian Osbourne, she admitted to having fallen in love with him. ‘It was quite something,’ she said, reflecting on the complex situation. ‘I didn’t mean to fall in love with him but I did.’

As she elaborated on their connection, Flanagan noted, ‘We were like fire together.’ However, she acknowledged the difficulties of being in a situation where she was not the sole romantic partner. ‘I think he does love his girlfriend but he loves me as well,’ she stated, touching upon the emotional turmoil this situation caused her.

Following her breakup with long-time love Scott Sinclair, Flanagan described feeling lonely and struggling to date again. She refuted claims of being in a ‘throuple’ with Haye, indicating that such an arrangement was not for her. Instead, she referred to her relationship with Haye as a ‘situationship.’

During the discussion, Flanagan expressed feelings of guilt towards Haye’s girlfriend, admitting to the emotional distress it caused her. ‘I didn’t feel nice about it at all,’ she revealed while breaking down in tears. ‘I felt really guilty about it, but I was just really lonely.’

Dr. Tara, one of the show’s experts, provided reassurance to Flanagan, asserting that as long as Sian was aware and accepting of the situation with David, she should not feel guilty. Dr. Tara also explained that feeling conflicted in a non-monogamous relationship could be typical for individuals who are accustomed to monogamy.

Currently, both Haye and Flanagan’s relationship remains open to further exploration, leaving the beleaguered star considering her future options on ‘Celebs Go Dating.’