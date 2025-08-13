Helen Hunt Almost Declined Mad About You Revival

LOS ANGELES, CA — Emmy-winning actress Helen Hunt revealed she almost turned down the chance to revive her role in the beloved sitcom Mad About You. The series originally aired from 1992 to 1999, featuring Hunt as Jamie Buchman, alongside Paul Reiser‘s character, Paul Buchman.

During a conversation in Boston, Hunt recalled her initial reluctance about the revival, stating, “We were 100% sure we would never do a reboot. It seemed like a really cheesy thing to do, and we looked down on them,” she shared. However, after seeing the revival of shows like Will & Grace, her perspective began to change.

“I saw it, and I was like, it’s really good and it’s really funny. Are we maybe stupid and should think about it?” Hunt said. This shift in her thoughts paved the way for the Mad About You revival, which premiered in 2019 as a 12-episode limited series on Spectrum Originals.

In the revival, the Buchmans grappled with life as empty nesters after their daughter Mabel, portrayed by Abby Quinn, left for New York University. The new season creatively retconned the original show’s finale, which had shown a bleak future for the couple, instead focusing on relatable middle-age issues.

Hunt noted that life experiences were pivotal in shifting her outlook. “When my daughter was getting ready to go to college… we went, ‘Oh, it could be about empty nests,’” she explained. This theme resonated as they developed storylines for the new episodes.

The season concluded with Mabel’s surprising decision to take a year off from school for environmental work, leading to a heartfelt birthday celebration orchestrated by her parents. Although reviews were mixed and the limited series format leaves a ninth season unlikely, Hunt’s journey from skepticism to enthusiasm highlights the impact of relevant storytelling.