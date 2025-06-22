News
Helicopter Crash-Lands Near Waterfront Restaurant in Michigan
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A helicopter crash-landed outside a waterfront restaurant in St. Clair County on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at Cabana Blue in Clay Township, where a privately owned helicopter attempted to land on a vacant lot adjacent to the restaurant along Anchor Bay.
Clay Township police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Video footage of the crash was sent to Local 4 by viewers through their HelpDesk and is available for viewing in the player above.
This event has drawn significant attention in the area, raising questions about aviation safety and local regulations regarding helicopter landings.
