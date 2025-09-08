News
Helicopters Key in Fighting California’s Garnet Fire
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) — Helicopters are playing a vital role in battling the Garnet Fire that has spread across Central California.
On Friday, Action News reported from the Reedley Helibase where crews operate Bell 205 helicopters capable of holding 320 gallons of water. Airbase manager Joe Romero explained that the helicopters can fly for about two hours, crucial for quickly addressing fire hotspots.
As the fire intensified, crews utilized the helicopters to perform water drops. “The pilot will fly to a dip site to load water, then return to the fire line,” Romero said. This swift maneuvering helps ground crews manage the blaze more effectively.
The operations are coordinated from a mobile control tower known as the ARBO. There, crew members monitor multiple radios, coordinating aircraft efforts. “It’s our job to facilitate what they need,” Romero said, as operators track helicopter movements and keep radio communications organized. During busy periods, the atmosphere can get stressful, prompting a need for team collaboration.
As of September 7, the Garnet Fire has burned 46,450 acres, currently at 14% containment. Difficult weather conditions, including high winds and thunderstorms, have complicated firefighting efforts.
Some pilots are specially trained to conduct nighttime water drops, expanding their effectiveness even in darkness. As the battle continues, multiple wildfires have emerged across Fresno, Tuolumne, Mariposa, and Madera counties.
The critical cooperation between air and ground crews remains essential in combating these wildfires and protecting local communities.
