Hell Is Us: A Complex Journey Through War and Mystery

Hadea, Eastern Europe — The highly anticipated game, Hell Is Us, sets players on a journey through a wartorn world filled with mystery and danger. Launched on September 4, 2025, this action-adventure title combines melee combat, puzzles, and detective elements into a unique gaming experience.

From the very first moments, players are thrust into a complicated civil war between two factions: the Palomists and the Sabinians. The game presents a myriad of unfamiliar terms such as Lymbic weaponry and Guardian Detectors, leaving players feeling disoriented as they navigate the dank forests and murky bogs of Hadea.

Designer Nacon captures the essence of confusion, echoing the styles of popular soulsborne games. However, Hell Is Us distinguishes itself with its detective aspect. Players use a retrofuturistic datapad to track clues and solve intricate puzzles. The immersive world features unsettling visuals and mysterious creatures, pushing players to constantly piece together the lore of this war-torn land.

“Hadea has become hell itself,” states protagonist Rémi, who embarks on a quest to understand the Calamity — a catastrophic event that has altered time and space. As players explore, they encounter surreal enemies that embody emotions linked to war, such as grief and terror, adding layers to the combat and narrative.

Renowned voice actor Elias Toufexis, known for his role as Adam Jensen, voices Rémi. Despite his compelling design and leading role, some critiques arise regarding the game’s dialogue and narrative depth. Players find themselves struggling to connect with Rémi’s personal story amidst the larger chaos.

As the game progresses, its early momentum appears to dwindle. While Hadea remains visually stunning, the quest to uncover Rémi’s past and what happened to his parents lacks the gripping urgency that many have come to expect from video games. The focus shifts to unlocking ornate doors and deciphering glyphs, which may leave players feeling less invested.

Combat can become repetitive as players engage with mysterious enemies to uncover the plot behind the Pale creatures and revive the narrative tension. Despite its ambitions, the exploration can feel tedious as players are forced to retrace their steps without any markers to guide them.

In its essence, Hell Is Us does tackle profound themes of war, showcasing the emotional toll it takes on individuals and communities. Through its compelling imagery, the game speaks to the universal realities of violence and conflict. While it may stumble in execution, it undoubtedly aspires to shed light on the lasting scars of warfare.

As players delve deeper into its intricacies, they are reminded of the poignant truth that once the evils of war are unleashed, they are nearly impossible to contain.