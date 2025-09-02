Helldivers 2 Expands with ‘Into the Unjust’ Update and Dust Devils Warbond

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Arrowhead Game Studios announced a major update for their cooperative shooter, Helldivers 2, titled ‘Into the Unjust,’ set to launch on September 2, 2025.

The update introduces players to the Hive Worlds, planets substantially affected by a sinister phenomenon called ‘the Gloom.’ Players will brave these locations to confront upgraded Terminid enemies, including a new species known as Bile Spewers and the deadly Dragonroach.

In addition to surface missions, players will navigate treacherous underground tunnels filled with mutated threats. According to the development team, traditional air support will not be available in these areas, forcing players to rely on teamwork and strategizing to survive.

“Carefully rationing ammunition and health items is critical,” a representative from Arrowhead Game Studios explained. “Although there are brief moments to call in supplies, it will not be the norm.”

The update promises an array of new challenges, such as protecting mobile oil rigs from waves of enemies while extracting resources. “Helldivers will need to be on their toes and ready for anything,” the representative warned.

As part of the update, the Dust Devils Premium Warbond will be available from September 4, offering players a variety of new weapons and gear. Highlighted items include the AR-2 Coyote assault rifle, which features incendiary rounds, and the G-7 Pineapple grenade, designed for crowd control against swarms.

Additional offerings in the Dust Devils Warbond feature heavy-duty weapons like the S-11 Speargun and the MS-11 Solo Silo, a powerful missile capable of precise targeting.

Players can expect new armor sets that provide resistance to environmental hazards, allowing Helldivers to tackle the more challenging battle conditions on the Hive Worlds.

The anticipation grows as both veteran players and newcomers prepare for a significant expansion in play on September 2, and additional weaponry and gear on September 4.