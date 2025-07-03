Entertainment
Helldivers 2 Launches on Xbox Amid Sony’s Surprising Move
LOS ANGELES, CA — In a surprising turn of events, Arrowhead Game Studios has announced that their highly anticipated game, Helldivers 2, will be released on Xbox Series X and S. The game is set to launch on August 26, 2025, as confirmed during a recent livestream event.
This marks a significant moment in gaming as Sony, the publisher of Helldivers 2, is bringing its title to a competitor’s console. The same day, Microsoft will also release Gears of War: Reloaded on PlayStation 5, making August 26 a notable day for gamers across platforms.
In the livestream, developers highlighted Helldivers 2 as an explosive co-op third-person shooter, continuing the franchise’s legacy. Players can expect intense action and cooperative gameplay as they navigate challenging scenarios together.
The move to launch on Xbox has raised eyebrows in the gaming community, as it breaks the traditional platform exclusivity. The decision reflects growing trends in the industry where collaborations are more frequent among major gaming companies.
As anticipation builds for its release, fans look forward to experiencing Helldivers 2 on multiple platforms, enhancing the accessibility of the game. More details about gameplay and features are expected in the coming weeks as the release date approaches.
