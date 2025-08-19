Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set

LOS ANGELES, CA — Arrowhead Game Studios announced today that Helldivers 2 will feature a new Legendary Warbond inspired by Halo: ODST. This exciting crossover will debut on August 26, coinciding with the game’s release on Xbox Series X|S.

The Legendary Warbond presents a collection of weapons and armor that pay homage to the iconic Halo series. Players will be able to outfit their characters with the MA5C Assault Rifle, M90A Shotgun, M6C/SOCOM Pistol, and M7S SMG. Each weapon is designed to enhance gameplay while offering nostalgia for fans of the Halo franchise.

“This one’s a tribute to a long-requested crossover,” stated a spokesperson from Arrowhead Game Studios. “It’s packed with details that fans will love to discover.”

In addition to the weapons, players can don two distinct armor sets: the A-9 Helljumper Armor and the A-35 Recon Armor. Both sets provide the ‘Feet First’ passive ability, which makes movement quieter and grants immunity to leg injuries, increasing the range for detecting points of interest by 30%.

The Warbond also includes unique capes—the Honored Heirloom and Eye of the Clandestine. The former symbolizes legacy, while the latter allows players to navigate stealthily.

Players can acquire the Legendary Warbond for 1,500 Super Credits through the in-game Acquisitions Center. Arrowhead Game Studios confirmed that this Warbond will not expire, allowing players to unlock its impressive gear at their own pace.

In a humorous twist, ODST stands for “Obedient Democracy Support Troopers” within the Helldivers universe, contrasting its original meaning from the Halo series. The crossover has generated excitement among fans of both franchises.

Stay tuned to GamingTrend for updates on Helldivers 2 and further details about the Halo-themed content.