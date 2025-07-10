Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match

Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium is hosting Hello Kitty Night on Wednesday, July 9, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a special Hello Kitty plush toy upon entry. Gates open at 6 p.m., and fans can enjoy Hello Kitty themed activities and merchandise throughout the night.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will play against the Colorado Rapids in a crucial Western Conference matchup. Both teams are vying for better playoff positioning as the regular season reaches its midpoint. Currently, LAFC stands in seventh place with a record of 7 wins, 5 losses, and 5 draws, while the Rapids sit in ninth with 7 wins, 9 losses, and 5 draws.

This match was initially scheduled for May 31 but was postponed due to LAFC’s involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup. On their return from that competition, LAFC faced a 1-0 defeat to Vancouver, breaking a nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

LAFC has taken advantage of home-field advantage over Colorado, having a perfect record against them in regular-season play at BMO Stadium. The team has scored 17 goals and only conceded 2 in those home matches.

Colorado aims to bounce back after a recent 2-1 home defeat to Sporting Kansas City. Rapids coach Chris Armas highlighted the team’s determination to reach the playoffs, emphasizing their desire to compete against top teams like LAFC.

Fans can follow the action live, starting at 8:30 p.m. MT, with broadcasts available on MLS Season Pass and the Colorado Rapids app. This encounter could prove significant for both teams as they aim for playoff contention.