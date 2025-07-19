Henrik Stenson Faces Challenges at 2025 Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Henrik Stenson, the 49-year-old Swede and 2016 British Open champion, faced a wet first round at the 2025 Open Championship on Thursday, shooting a 75. Stenson, now a LIV golfer, reminisced about how his career has changed since moving away from the PGA Tour.

Playing in difficult weather conditions, Stenson had the legendary Fanny Sunesson on his bag. Sunesson, who previously caddied for Stenson during his major victories, helped him navigate the rain-soaked course. “It is a lot to manage out there,” Stenson said. “Thank goodness for Fanny. She keeps you dry.”

Stenson reflected on his past, noting that he was once slated to be the 2023 Ryder Cup captain before his transition to LIV golf affected those plans. His group included other former Open champions now playing for LIV, such as Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith.

During the round, Stenson faced challenges throughout his game while contending with the weather. On the iconic 12th hole, a par-5, he struggled with his drive and subsequent shots but managed a good lag putt to save par. Despite the difficulties of the course, he remained focused.

Stenson also highlighted a personal regret regarding his relationship with Arnold Palmer, who passed away shortly before the 2016 Ryder Cup. “I always regretted that I never won Arnold’s tournament and never really got to know him,” Stenson said.

As the tournament progresses, the rules currently prevent him from participating in the British Senior Open next year due to restrictions on LIV players. Still, he can compete in the British Open until he turns 60, giving him a chance to add more to his storied career.