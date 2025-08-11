Henry Blodget Launches New Podcast Focusing on Solutions to Global Challenges

NEW YORK, NY

Almost two decades after founding Business Insider, Henry Blodget is set to return to his roots in media with the launch of his new podcast, Solutions, on August 18. The show aims to explore how individuals and organizations are addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues in science, business, and society.

Blodget shared in an interview that his experience working in social media had a profound impact on his outlook. He noticed that most content shared on platforms was often negative, filled with opinions and problems rather than solutions. This realization prompted him to rethink his social media engagement and journalism approach, leading to the creation of Solutions.

“The whole idea of this show is — we are all very aware of the problems in the world,” Blodget said. “There is also a huge group of people who are focusing their energy on trying to solve the problem, and often that is not rewarded on social or elsewhere.”

During his time as CEO of Business Insider, Blodget felt restrained by the publication’s direction, which limited his ability to explore new ideas. After stepping down from the board at the end of 2024, he quickly returned to media with a Substack called Regenerator, which addresses themes similar to those of Solutions.

In recent years, the podcast medium has intrigued Blodget, as it allows for in-depth discussions on complex topics. He noted that many successful podcasts today, like those by Lex Fridman and Joe Rogan, contradict the earlier belief that audiences preferred shorter content.

When asked if the podcast might lead to a larger media venture, Blodget expressed openness to the idea but emphasized his desire to focus on the passion that brought him to media in the first place. “I just wanted to start the same way I started with what became Business Insider, which is me experimenting,” he said.