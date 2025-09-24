Henry Bolte Named A’s Minor League Player of the Year

OAKLAND, Calif. — Henry Bolte, a former Palo Alto High School star, has been named the Minor League Player of the Year for the Oakland Athletics, a fitting recognition after his standout season in the minor leagues.

Bolte, who was drafted in the second round by the A’s in 2022, has made significant progress through the ranks. The 21-year-old outfielder began this season with the Double-A Midland RockHounds, where he achieved a .278 batting average, eight home runs, and 31 stolen bases over 80 games. His performance earned him a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas.

In his time with the Aviators, Bolte excelled further, posting a .300 average with two home runs and 13 steals in just 30 games. His impressive ability at the plate helped solidify his status as one of the top prospects for the A’s, particularly following his .284 batting average throughout the season.

A’s minor league hitting coordinator Jim Eppard praised Bolte’s development. “He’s a high school kid who was playing high school baseball three years ago. So for him to already have hit Double-A and now on his way to Triple-A… I think we have a great player in the making,” Eppard said during an interview.

Bolte’s game has evolved significantly since being drafted. He focused on refining his hitting mechanics this season, which contributed to his improvement. He maintained a strong on-base percentage of .385 overall and displayed remarkable agility on the base paths with 44 steals this season.

The A’s scouting department has enjoyed recent success after previous struggles with first-round draft choices. With young stars like Bolte and other recent draft picks, the A’s are optimistic about the future. Bolte’s ability to navigate through the minor leagues while improving consistently signals bright prospects ahead for the team.

As the 2025 season approaches, Bolte’s name is expected to be mentioned frequently as he grows closer to making his major league debut.