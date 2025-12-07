Henry Cejudo Faces Payton Talbott in Final UFC Fight at UFC 323

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Henry Cejudo makes his last appearance in the UFC Octagon as he faces Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on Saturday. Cejudo, a two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist, has announced his retirement after a tough three-fight losing streak since returning to competitive fighting in 2023. His record stands at 16-5.

Cejudo, 38, has come up short against top fighters Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong in his recent matches. He has decided that tonight’s fight will be his final one. On the other hand, Talbott, 27, has had a successful but bumpy ride in his career so far, holding a record of 10-1. He suffered his first loss earlier this year to Raoni Barcelos but bounced back with a win over Felipe Lima.

As the fight approaches, the atmosphere in the T-Mobile Arena is electric. Talbott enters the match as a favorite at -270, while Cejudo is listed as a +200 underdog. This matchup not only serves as Cejudo’s farewell but also as an opportunity for the rising star Talbott to establish himself further in the bantamweight division.

Fans eagerly await the bout, which pits experience against youthful energy. Cejudo has already started strong with leg kicks, while Talbott is demonstrating great movement and reach with his jab. The first round has shown an engaging exchange, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they witness Cejudo defending his legacy.

As the fight progresses, Cejudo’s skill set shines through, but Talbott is quick on his feet and manages to land some significant strikes. Early on, Talbott used a successful takedown to gain an advantage, showcasing the struggles Cejudo has faced recently.

The first round ended with Talbott’s advantage as he navigates the Octagon with confidence, while Cejudo is determined to give everything in this final showdown. With every round, Cejudo continues to prove why he is a legend, refusing to back down, regardless of the odds against him.

This highly anticipated matchup promises to deliver memorable moments, as both fighters aim to leave their mark on UFC history. The fight continues as the crowd roars for their champions, signaling the end of an era for Cejudo.