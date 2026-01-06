Henry Cotto: The Unsung Hero of the 1984 Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. — Henry Cotto played a significant role in the Chicago Cubs’ historic 1984 season, ending a 39-year postseason drought. The Cubs won the National League East title, their first playoff appearance since 1945. Cotto, a rookie outfielder, stepped up in clutch moments, contributing to the team’s success with a .667 winning percentage when he played.

Born on January 5, 1961, in New York City, Cotto moved to Puerto Rico at an early age. Raised in Caguas, he became a standout athlete in several sports, including baseball. “I’m the only guy from there that made it out,” Cotto once told the Kitsap (Wash.) Sun. His mother, Cecelia, played a crucial role in maintaining the family’s focus on education, ensuring all her children graduated high school.

Cotto began his professional career after being scouted by legendary player Pedrín Zorrilla, signing with the Cubs in 1980. Initially, he played in the Gulf Coast League, showcasing his speed and hitting capabilities, which earned him promotions to higher leagues.

In 1984, Cubs manager Jim Frey kept Cotto on the roster as a backup outfielder. After injuries to starting players, Cotto emerged as a key contributor, notably making a spectacular catch against the Montreal Expos that earned praise from many, including Expos manager Bill Virdon. “That’s why we’ve got Henry Cotto,” said Rick Sutcliffe, who benefited from Cotto’s defensive efforts.

As the Cubs clinched the NL East title, Cotto contributed significantly during the playoffs. Although the Cubs lost to the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, Cotto’s impact was felt throughout the season.

On December 4, 1984, the Cubs traded Cotto to the New York Yankees, where he faced challenges as a part-time player. He bounced around between major and minor leagues during his career, showcasing his speed and versatility. Cotto finished with 130 stolen bases and a batting average of .261 over ten big league seasons.

After retiring, Cotto continued contributing to the sport as a coach, sharing his knowledge of baserunning with younger generations. His story reflects the journey of an athlete who overcame significant odds, leaving a lasting impact on the teams he played for.