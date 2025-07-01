Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Henry Golding praised his co-star Charlize Theron as the “female counterpart to Tom Cruise” during an exclusive interview at the premiere of their new film, “The Old Guard 2,” on June 25. Golding, 38, expressed admiration for Theron’s strong leadership on set, noting her dedication as both an actor and a producer.

“You know what it is? She leads from the front. She’s like a rare commodity in Hollywood,” Golding told PEOPLE. “She’s on set first thing in the morning, last at night, and she’s creating what she wants; she’s in there with the action and the choreography.” He emphasized that Theron is among the last of the movie stars, along with Cruise, who are heavily involved in their projects.

Theron, 49, is reprising her role as Andy, also known as Andromache of Scythia, in the action sequel. The film’s synopsis reveals that Andy and her team of immortal warriors are set to face a powerful new foe. This sequel is a follow-up to the original film, which came out in 2020. Among the returning cast are KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Golding, who joined the franchise for the first time, expressed his excitement working with Theron, considering their collaboration a privilege. He noted that her involvement goes beyond acting, as she actively shapes the film’s narrative and action scenes. “She’s not just acting — she’s creating the world,” he shared.

The Old Guard 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2, featuring new cast member Uma Thurman alongside Golding and Theron. With Golding’s previous roles in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Snake Eyes,” his addition brings a fresh dynamic to the sequel.

This week, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of The Old Guard 2, which promises thrilling action and strong performances led by Theron and Golding.