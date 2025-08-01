Henry Golding Hosts Citi’s Premier Event Highlighting Travel and Dining Rewards

NEW YORK CITY, New York — Renowned actor Henry Golding partnered with Citi to launch the Citi Strata Elite Card on July 30, 2025, celebrating travel and dining experiences. The event drew attention from enthusiasts eager to explore the premium rewards offered by the new credit card.

The extravagant night was held at Gitano, where guests enjoyed a fusion of global flavors and live music from singer Ellie Goulding. “This event showcases the best of what Citi’s new card can offer,” Golding stated, highlighting the card’s impressive travel and dining benefits.

Attendees experienced unique interactive moments and artistic displays celebrating iconic travel landmarks, enhancing the evening’s theme of exploration through culinary delights. The celebration not only introduced the credit card but also provided a vibrant atmosphere for networking among travel lovers.

“It was a night to remember,” reflected one guest, noting the perfect blend of taste and entertainment. This launch marks a significant step for Citi in redefining rewards for travelers and food enthusiasts alike, aligning with the increasing demand for premium experiences in the credit card market.

Citi’s new offering aims to attract customers looking for more than just basic rewards, focusing instead on creating unforgettable experiences during their journeys. With increasing competition in the financial sector, events like this will play a crucial role in engaging potential users and showcasing benefits tailor-made for a discerning clientele.

The event wrapped up with a teaser for what’s next, as Citi continues to innovate in the world of premium credit offerings, aiming to provide a card experience that feels as special as the journeys it facilitates.