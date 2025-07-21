Henry Melton Shares Near-Death Comeback Story After Aortic Dissection

CHICAGO (WLS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Henry Melton is sharing his remarkable comeback story after a near-fatal health scare earlier this year.

In an interview with ABC7, Melton revealed how a routine dinner with his daughter turned into a life-threatening emergency. Just before they ordered food, he felt a strange sensation in his body. “Something came over my body, and then my legs started to give out,” he said.

Desperate and unable to stand, Melton asked his daughter to call 911 after collapsing in the bathroom. He was quickly rushed to a suburban hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with an aortic dissection, a tear in the body’s main artery that can be fatal.

“The doctor told me, ‘You have aortic dissection… you might lose your life,'” Melton recalled. He underwent immediate surgery aimed at saving both his life and his legs, but he did not wake up until several days later.

Recovery has been long and difficult. Melton lost nearly 60 pounds and struggled to learn to walk again. “I felt like Bambi, standing up for the first time… I couldn’t really move my legs,” he said, detailing the nerve damage in his legs.

Four months have passed since the surgery, and Melton continues to improve, albeit with restrictions on lifting and exerting himself. He reflects on his experience with gratitude. “Life’s short. Got to appreciate every moment, you just don’t know what can happen,” he said.

Melton attributes his survival to divine intervention, stating, “I don’t know how I’m still here… it was a miracle. Definitely taking a step back and really enjoying every step of the way.”