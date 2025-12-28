Henry Winkler Reflects on Robin Williams’ Impact at Fan Expo

San Francisco, CA — Henry Winkler, renowned for his role as The Fonz on the hit show “Happy Days,” shared memories of late comedian Robin Williams during a recent Fan Expo San Francisco panel. Winkler reminisced about Williams’ audition for the role of Mork the Orkan, noting how Williams, who later starred in “Good Will Hunting,” initially appeared “unassuming.”

Winkler revealed that once Williams had a script, his true brilliance shone through, prompting Winkler to think, “Know your lines so you don’t have to do it over and over again and stay out of his way because you will never stand toe-to-toe with this Mount Vesuvius of an imagination.” This acknowledgment came from a discussion captured on TikTok about Williams’ improvisational skills.

Williams first introduced his quirky character, Mork, as a guest star on “Happy Days” before landing his own spinoff, “Mork & Mindy,” which aired four seasons from 1978 to 1982. Winkler explained that the show’s scripts were notably shorter, leaving ample room for Williams’ improvisation. “It said, ‘Robin will say something here,'” he recalled.

Sadly, Williams passed away by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63. Following his death, Winkler expressed his admiration for the comic’s talent, stating, “This man was from another plane. His imagination flew out of him, out of every pore like a torrent.” Winkler’s recollections illustrate the profound impact Williams had on those around him, both on and off the set.