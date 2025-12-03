Henry Winkler Remembers Working with Robin Williams at FanExpo SF

San Francisco, California — Henry Winkler shared fond memories of his time working with Robin Williams during a panel discussion at FanExpo San Francisco this past weekend.

Winkler, 80, known for his role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the hit show Happy Days, reminisced about Williams, who made his screen debut as Mork, an alien from Ork, in the fifth season of the series.

During the panel, Winkler recalled their first encounter when Williams auditioned for the show. “Here’s a guy, he comes in, you know, very, very unassuming,” Winkler said. “And then they put a script in his hand, and I said to him, ‘Hey, you wanna rumble?’” Winkler humorously demonstrated Williams’ over-the-top singing and dancing. “Instead of answering, he started singing and dancing to the theme from West Side Story,” Winkler added.

Winkler learned quickly to prepare well for scenes with Williams. “I told myself to know your line so you don’t have to do it over and over again,” Winkler explained. He also noted the importance of giving Williams space, calling him a “Mount Vesuvius of imagination.”

The comedic genius of Williams was evident as the writers on Mork & Mindy, the spinoff series that stemmed from Happy Days, adapted to his improvisational style. “Our scripts were 54 pages long,” Winkler said. “His, on his set, they were 30 pages long because it said, ‘Robin will say something here.’”

Gary Marshall, the producer, recognized Williams’ unique talent during his Happy Days appearance, stating in 1989, “It didn’t take a genius to know he could do his own show.” He added that the lively reception from the audience during Williams’ guest appearance was a clear indicator of his charisma.

Sonia Manzano, another TV star from the era, also reminisced about writing for Williams during his appearance on Sesame Street, saying it was thrilling to contribute to his performance.

Director Chris Columbus, who worked with Williams in films, shared insights about adapting to his spontaneous comedy style. He noted that he had to use four cameras to capture both Williams’ antics and the reactions of his co-stars.

The panel at FanExpo provided fans with a nostalgic look at the unforgettable moments created by Winkler and Williams in television history, highlighting the magic that both brought to screen.