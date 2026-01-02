Henry Winkler Talks Retirement and Work Ethic at 80

NEW YORK, NY — Henry Winkler, the beloved actor known for his role in “Happy Days,” recently discussed his views on retirement during a podcast episode aired on Dec. 24. At 80 years old, Winkler expressed his lack of interest in stepping back from his career.

Winkler appeared on a show hosted by former First Lady Michelle Obama, where he revealed that he feels grateful as he enters his eighth decade. He said, “I will retire when I am not able to do, again, more.” Winkler considers the idea of retirement “deadly.”

During the conversation, Obama told Winkler he should celebrate his birthday for the entire year. Winkler humorously remarked, “I deserve new knees,” indicating that he still has his health struggles but remains active. He stated, “I get out of bed and I go make a cup of coffee. And then I have to go back to the bed and invite my knees to come with me.”

The actor revealed he has been busy with various projects, including his show on the History Channel, which has been renewed for a second season. He mentioned his recent children’s book, “Detective Duck: The Mystery at Emerald Pond,” co-written with his partner Lynn Oliver.

Winkler credits therapy for helping him navigate challenges over the past decade. In therapy, he learned to listen to his instincts rather than just his mind. He described himself over ten years ago as “completely discombobulated” and likened his feelings to Swiss cheese.

In the same episode, Winkler shared a grateful perspective on life, expressing that he works a lot and has “several jobs.” On Dec. 28, Winkler demonstrated his vibrant spirit by posting a video of himself ziplining, humorously captioned, “Still zipping at 80.”

Reflecting on friendships, Winkler spoke fondly about his connections with his “Happy Days” co-stars, including Donnie Most and Anson Williams, highlighting the ongoing dialogue they share through text. Winkler’s resilience and commitment to his craft continue to inspire.