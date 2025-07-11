Herb Jones Signs $68 Million Extension with Pelicans

New Orleans, LA — Herb Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension, according to agents Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of Priority Sports. This extension means that Jones, a 26-year-old small forward, has a total of five years and $97 million on his Pelicans contract, which includes a player option for the 2029-30 season.

Jones has made significant strides since being drafted as a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has established himself as a crucial player for the Pelicans, earning recognition as a two-way standout. Recently, he was named to the 2023-24 All-Defensive first team, highlighting his defensive prowess.

In terms of performance, Jones is among the elite, ranking as one of eight players in the league with at least 350 steals and 150 blocks since he joined the NBA. His defensive skills have also been validated by statistics, with GeniusIQ noting that he has ranked in the top 10 for defense against isolation plays over the last two seasons.

Offensively, Jones had a standout year, registering a career-best shooting percentage of 42% from beyond the three-point line in the 2023-24 season. However, he faced challenges, playing only 20 games due to shoulder and labrum injuries, marking the fewest games he has played in a single season.