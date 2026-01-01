G Herbo Releases Emotional Video for ‘1 Chance’ Amid Album Success

CHICAGO, Illinois — G Herbo has unveiled the official music video for his song “1 Chance,” a standout track from his newly released project, “Lil Herb.” The reflective song delves into Herbo’s experiences with trauma, street life, and the importance of seizing opportunities.

The video, directed by Mark Cukier of MilkyMadeIt, features a black-and-white aesthetic and highlights Herbo alongside his son, Yosohn. This creative choice reinforces themes of fatherhood and legacy, as the visuals trace his journey through Chicago—from his beginnings on 79th and Essex to a sold-out birthday celebration at Wintrust Arena earlier this year.

“1 Chance” captures the weight of loss and survival while showcasing Herbo’s dedication to accountability and growth. It aims to inspire listeners to be purposeful and focused in a world where second chances are hard to come by.

Released on November 7, the album “Lil Herb” has received praise for its honesty and depth, helping to reintroduce G Herbo to his audience. The 15-track project serves as a sonic memoir, displaying Herbo’s most self-aware moments.

The music video not only emphasizes themes of perseverance but also reflects Herbo’s continuous journey as an artist. Herbo’s previous singles “Reason” and “Whatever U Want” have already charted his success, with “Went Legit” earning him an RIAA gold certification and a top 10 spot on Billboard’s radio charts.

G Herbo’s forthcoming work, including the recently released extended version of “Lil Herb,” showcases new tracks that provide additional insight into his personal growth and artistic journey. Following his explosive success, Herbo hosted his 1st Annual Birthday Bash, which featured a lineup of prominent artists and celebrated community culture.