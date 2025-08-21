Hernandez Govan Found Not Guilty in Young Dolph Murder Case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernandez Govan has been found not guilty on all charges related to the murder of rapper Young Dolph. The verdict came after jurors deliberated for nearly three hours on Thursday, concluding a trial that lasted four days.

Govan faced charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the high-profile case. Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in November 2021 while in Memphis for a charitable event. Govan did not testify in his own defense during the trial.

On the morning of the verdict, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell warned of potential emotional reactions in the courtroom. Following the announcement, Govan embraced his defense team, visibly relieved by the jury’s decision.

“We have to respect a jury’s decision even if we disagree with it,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy at a post-verdict press conference. He acknowledged that the family of Young Dolph is emotional but does not blame the jury for the outcome.

The jury heard testimony from eight witnesses, including Young Dolph’s sister and the lead investigator in the case. The prosecution argued that Govan communicated with co-defendants after the murder, yet Govan’s attorney, Manny Arora, argued that those interactions were common due to drug dealings.

Evidence presented included cell phone records and the discovery of a white Mercedes, tied to the crime, near Govan’s residence. However, Arora claimed there was insufficient evidence to connect Govan directly to the murder plot.

Cornelius Smith, a confessed killer in the case, testified against Govan, claiming he was part of the conspiracy. However, inconsistencies in Smith’s testimony were highlighted by the defense. Smith’s girlfriend also testified, implicating other individuals but was shown to contradict herself later.

“This whole county is a freaking embarrassment in regard to this trial,” Arora said during closing arguments, criticizing the prosecution’s case against his client.

As the trial concluded, Mulroy expressed his disappointment but stated the prosecution had thoroughly prepared. Govan expressed gratitude to the jury and his attorney, noting the strength he drew from wanting to reunite with his disabled son.

Although Govan has been acquitted, other defendants in the case await trial or sentencing. Justin Johnson, a different co-defendant, was previously convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.