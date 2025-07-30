Hero Former Marine Confronts Suspect in Michigan Walmart Terror Attack

Traverse City, Michigan – A former Marine played a crucial role in stopping a suspect accused of carrying out a terrorism act at a Walmart on Saturday. Derrick Perry, who was in the store when the attack occurred, spoke with “Good Morning America” about his actions during the incident.

The attack, which left nearly a dozen people injured, unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a man entered the Walmart in Traverse City and began attacking shoppers with a folding knife. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea confirmed that the assaults appeared to be random and started near the checkout area.

Perry, who is a married father of three, helped confront the attacker after being alerted to the danger. “I didn’t think of anything other than trying to get him away from people and get him isolated, to put the knife down and just to kind of focus on me instead of everyone that was yelling and screaming in the background,” he said.

A video captured by a bystander shows Perry and other citizens confronting the suspect, 42-year-old Bradford James Gille, in the parking lot. Following this, law enforcement arrived and took Gille into custody.

Sheriff Shea praised the quick thinking of the citizens involved. “I commend them. It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action,” he stated during a news conference on Sunday.

Gille has since been charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. During his arraignment, he did not enter a plea. Magistrate Tammi Rodgers set his bail at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Aug. 6, along with a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12.

The seriousness of the charges was underscored by the magistrate, who noted that Gille’s actions are among the most serious crimes in Michigan, with potential life sentences if convicted.