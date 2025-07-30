News
Hero Former Marine Confronts Suspect in Michigan Walmart Terror Attack
Traverse City, Michigan – A former Marine played a crucial role in stopping a suspect accused of carrying out a terrorism act at a Walmart on Saturday. Derrick Perry, who was in the store when the attack occurred, spoke with “Good Morning America” about his actions during the incident.
The attack, which left nearly a dozen people injured, unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a man entered the Walmart in Traverse City and began attacking shoppers with a folding knife. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea confirmed that the assaults appeared to be random and started near the checkout area.
Perry, who is a married father of three, helped confront the attacker after being alerted to the danger. “I didn’t think of anything other than trying to get him away from people and get him isolated, to put the knife down and just to kind of focus on me instead of everyone that was yelling and screaming in the background,” he said.
A video captured by a bystander shows Perry and other citizens confronting the suspect, 42-year-old Bradford James Gille, in the parking lot. Following this, law enforcement arrived and took Gille into custody.
Sheriff Shea praised the quick thinking of the citizens involved. “I commend them. It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action,” he stated during a news conference on Sunday.
Gille has since been charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. During his arraignment, he did not enter a plea. Magistrate Tammi Rodgers set his bail at $100,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Aug. 6, along with a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12.
The seriousness of the charges was underscored by the magistrate, who noted that Gille’s actions are among the most serious crimes in Michigan, with potential life sentences if convicted.
Recent Posts
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches