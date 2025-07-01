News
Heroic Father Jumps Into Ocean to Save Daughter from Disney Dream Incident
Fort Lauderdale, Florida – A family vacation aboard the Disney Dream turned chaotic on Sunday, June 29, when a young girl fell overboard, prompting her father to leap into the ocean after her. The incident occurred as the ship returned from a four-night cruise in the Bahamas, having just visited Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
According to Disney Cruise Line, both the girl and her father were quickly rescued from the water. The company announced the emergency situation using the code ‘Mr. M.O.B.’ (man overboard) over the ship’s intercom, allowing the crew to respond immediately.
It is still unclear how the child fell from the fourth deck. Many passengers shared their accounts of the incident on social media. Kevin Furuta, who was onboard, wrote, ‘Her dad went in after her. Thankfully, the Disney rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!’
Another passenger, Shannon Pechaek Lindholm, shared a video of the rescue boat and called the operation ‘a quick rescue, truly a miracle x2.’ Other passengers expressed their relief that both individuals survived, with comments highlighting the caution needed when traveling with children.
The Disney Dream, launched in 2011, has the capacity to accommodate up to 4,000 passengers. Disney Cruise Line reiterated their commitment to safety, stating, ‘We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.’
According to a report from the Cruise Lines International Association, while overboard incidents are rare, they typically occur around 20 to 25 times annually across the cruise industry. Disney Cruise Line’s swift response in this case highlights the effective measures in place for such emergencies.
Recent Posts
- Storms Bring Rain and Winds to Ontario and Quebec
- Real Madrid and Juventus Clash in FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- Roberto Martínez Highlights Alberto Costa in Club World Cup Commentary
- Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Lafferty to Chicago Blackhawks
- Kings Add Ceci, Dumoulin, and Forsberg in New Signings
- Florida Panthers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry to One-Year Deal
- Radek Faksa Returns to Dallas Stars on Three-Year Deal
- Severe Thunderstorms Headed for D.C. Region This Tuesday
- Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years
- Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason
- Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1
- Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings
- Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide