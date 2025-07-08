Hershey Names Wendy’s Kirk Tanner as New CEO

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania — Hershey has appointed Kirk Tanner, currently the chief executive of Wendy's, as its new CEO, effective August 18. Tanner will replace Michele Buck, who led the company for over seven years and announced her departure earlier in January.

Tanner is set to leave his role at Wendy’s on July 18. In the meantime, Wendy’s has named CFO Ken Cook as its interim chief executive. Wendy’s has also initiated a search for a permanent CEO.

“We are excited to welcome Kirk to Hershey,” said the company in a statement. “His extensive background in the food industry will be incredibly valuable as we continue to grow our brand.”

Michele Buck has had a significant impact during her tenure at Hershey. She previously held key positions at several major food companies, including Kraft and Nabisco.

As the new CEO, Tanner will oversee Hershey’s global operations, which includes a wide variety of chocolate and confectionery brands. His experience at Wendy’s has helped the company push forward innovative approaches to customer service and menu offerings.

The transition comes as both companies face ongoing challenges in the competitive food industry. Analysts are keeping a close eye on Hershey’s strategy under its new leadership.

“Hershey has tremendous growth potential, and with the right leadership, we can capitalize on that,” Tanner said in a recent interview.