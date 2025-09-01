Hezekiah Harris Flips Commitment to Tennessee, Enhancing 2026 Recruiting Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris has officially flipped his commitment from Auburn to the Tennessee Volunteers, marking a significant shift in the college football recruiting landscape. Harris announced his decision on Monday, after being committed to Auburn for 14 months.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Harris, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, is a highly regarded player in the 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 100 nationally and No. 13 among edge rushers, according to multiple recruiting services. He chose Tennessee over his previous commitments to Auburn and Florida, aiming to play for head coach Josh Heupel.

Harris’s transition to Tennessee comes after frequent unofficial visits to the campus during 2025, including a junior day in January and a significant official visit in June. His decision strengthens Tennessee’s defense, filling a vital need for edge rushers in their 2026 recruiting class.

This marks the second high-profile commitment Tennessee has secured from Alabama in three recruiting cycles, following the addition of five-star Jordan Ross. With Harris’s commitment, the Volunteers’ 2026 class now boasts 25 total commitments, solidifying their place in the top ranks of nationwide recruiting.

The Volunteers have made headlines recently by flipping notable players, including four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair from South Carolina and five-star receiver Tristen Keys from LSU. As of now, Tennessee’s 2026 class ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC, as they continue to build a formidable roster.

Harris’s commitment was celebrated by fans and analysts alike, with expectations that he could follow a path similar to that of former Tennessee standout James Pearce Jr., who was drafted in the NFL after an impactful college career.

Harris’s addition to the roster not only enhances the defense but pairs him with other skilled edge rushers already committed to the Vols, including Zach Groves and CJ Edwards, promising an exciting future for Tennessee football.