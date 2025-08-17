HGTV Star Joanna Gaines Faces Emotional Challenges as Kids Head to College

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines, the popular HGTV star, shared an emotional moment on Thursday, August 14, as her daughter Ella departed for college. Ella, 18, was captured in a poignant photo with her teal suitcase and pink duffle bag at the bottom of the stairs, accompanied by a stuffed animal.

“Our little girl, all grown up. ✨🙏🏼🥹,” Gaines wrote in her heartfelt Instagram caption.

Earlier this month, Gaines opened up about the bittersweet transition of sending her children to college. She shared a candid post showing a room filled with boxes, reflecting on how quickly her children are growing up. “They told me it would go by quicker than I think,” she wrote. “This beautiful gift of time has roared past us all just like I was told.”

In her renewed reflection, Gaines also addressed the departure of her son Drake, 20, who is entering his third year of college. She expressed her struggles with balancing the joy of their independence while feeling the pain of letting go. “How do I hold them close while also letting go?” she pondered.

Gaines’ message resonated with many families undergoing similar transitions. She encouraged fellow parents to cherish their children while they can, saying, “Let’s all lean on each other when the time comes to hold it together.”

In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, Gaines noted that watching Ella leave was particularly taxing. “I think there’s an emotional difference,” she said. “With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops and go get coffee — that’s our rhythm. I kind of feel like I’m losing a friend in my everyday life.”

As parents across the country navigate the back-to-school season, Gaines’ relatable experience highlights the emotional journeys many face as their children embark on new adventures.