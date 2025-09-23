Hideo Kojima Reveals New Game Physint at Anniversary Event

Tokyo, Japan – Hideo Kojima announced his upcoming PlayStation exclusive game, Physint, during a Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary event on Thursday. Kojima revealed that development is just beginning, and he is currently working on character concepts and casting decisions.

Speaking on stage, Kojima emphasized that this project represents the next stage in tactical espionage action games. He is best known for creating the Metal Gear franchise during his time at Konami. During the event, a video message from Herman Hulst, CEO of Studio Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment, expressed excitement for Kojima’s latest project.

Kojima described Physint as having even more advanced technology than his previous games, including Death Stranding and the upcoming Xbox exclusive, OD. No specific release date was provided, but Kojima mentioned that they are working on OD first, hinting that fans might have to wait some time for Physint.

The first promotional poster for Physint revealed a mysterious main character, but Kojima noted that it remains difficult to see the character’s face. He hinted at a future casting announcement. The tagline, “here comes the feeling,” adds an element of intrigue, although its meaning is currently unclear.

Kojima confirmed that three actors are involved in the project: Charlee Fraser, who appeared in Anyone But You; Don Lee, known for his role in Eternals; and Japanese actress Minami Hamabe, recognized for her part in Godzilla Minus One. Each actor expressed their excitement through video messages shown during the event.

As the segment concluded, the audience was shown a realistic CGI representation of Hamabe, highlighting the game’s advanced visual technology. While Kojima remains secretive about the game engine used for Physint, he hinted that the project is still at least five or six years from release.

For now, details about Physint remain scarce, but Kojima’s reputation and the unique concept keep fans eagerly anticipating further announcements.