High Drama Unfolds as US Open 2025 Reaches Third Round

New York, NY — The 2025 US Open is showing high drama as it enters the third round this weekend. Upsets have marked the early rounds of the tournament, where both women’s and men’s competitions have provided tense and thrilling matches.

American tennis player Madison Keys suffered a surprising first-round defeat, falling to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua. Despite starting the year strong with a victory at the Australian Open, Keys couldn’t find her rhythm. Meanwhile, fellow American Coco Gauff faced difficulties with her serve but managed to secure a second-round win against Donna Vekic.

Unlike the unpredictable nature of Wimbledon, the US Open has seen nine of the top ten seeds make it to the third round, with the exception of Keys. On the men’s side, eight of the top ten seeds also advanced, with notable withdrawals, including No. 5 seed Jack Draper, who had to retire due to an elbow injury.

One casualty of the tournament was Ben Shelton, ranked No. 6, who medically retired during his match against Adrian Mannarino after experiencing shoulder discomfort. His father advised him it wasn’t worth the risk to continue competing. With Shelton out, the remaining American hopes in the men’s draw hinge on Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

As the tournament progresses, top competitors are beginning to face tougher challenges. No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner is set to face No. 27 Denis Shapovalov, and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz already triumphed over No. 32 Luciano Darderi in straight sets. On the women’s side, matches to watch include No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 31 Leylah Fernandez and No. 2 Iga Swiatek taking on No. 29 Anna Kalinskaya.

In recent match updates, Frances Tiafoe was eliminated after a straight-set defeat at the hands of Jan-Lennard Struff, marking a disappointing end to his 2025 campaign after reaching the semifinals last year. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz secured his spot in the round of 16 after a hard-fought four-set victory over Jerome Kym, highlighting the resilience required at this stage of the tournament.

Taylor Townsend also made headlines by upsetting No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva, earning her place in the round of 16 for the first time in six years. “God damn, this feels good,” Townsend said after her victory, showcasing her determination and hard work.

As the tournament continues to unfold, fans can expect more intense matches and potential upsets in the days ahead.