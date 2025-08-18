High Point University Earns Top Ranking for Best-Run College Again

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 – High Point University has been named the #1 Best-Run College in the nation by The Princeton Review for the second consecutive year.

The university’s achievement comes as it prepares for a record enrollment in the upcoming fall semester and the groundbreaking of a $100 million library later this month.

HPU stands out as the only North Carolina institution to earn placements in the Top 10 for several categories, including Best College Dorms and Best Career Services, according to The Princeton Review’s “Best 391 Colleges: 2026 Edition.”

“The rankings by The Princeton Review highlight our faculty and staff’s commitment to preparing our students for their future,” said HPU President Nido Qubein. “These accolades affirm our focus on life skills development and values-based education.”

The university received rewards in 12 national categories this year. Notably, it ranked #2 for Best College Dorms and #9 for Best Career Services, demonstrating its strong support for students.

HPU’s recognition comes as graduates have achieved exceptional outcomes, with the Class of 2024 posting a 99% career or graduate school placement rate within 180 days.

As it prepares to welcome its largest-ever student body, surpassing last year’s total of 6,335 students, HPU continues to expand. The university plans to open two new academic buildings in September for the Kenneth F. Kahn School of Law and the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

Qubein, beginning his 22nd year as president, has overseen HPU’s transformation from a small college to a respected institution gaining national acclaim.