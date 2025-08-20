High Potential Returns with Changes for Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — The hit ABC series High Potential is set to return for a second, supersized season, featuring more episodes and intriguing character developments. The show stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a high-potential intellectual who assists the LAPD in solving murders alongside skeptical Detective Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata.

Season one wrapped up in February 2025, revealing that Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, is still alive. Executive producer Todd Harthan spoke to Us Weekly about raising stakes for the new season, emphasizing the balance between serialized mysteries and standalone cases. “We as writers have a big appetite for that serialized mystery,” Harthan said. “But you don’t want that component to eclipse the cases audiences enjoy,” he added.

Returning cast members include Olson and Sunjata, while fans can expect to see more of Karadec’s life outside the precinct. Sunjata hinted that the show’s second season will delve deeper into Karadec’s backstory. “We’ll dig more into that. There will be a peek behind the curtain,” he stated.

Viewer favorites like Daphne, portrayed by Javicia Leslie, will also see character expansion. Harthan noted, “We haven’t really scratched the surface of some of those other characters in the ensemble,” indicating more storylines are to be featured in Season 2.

Not only will the storyline explore Morgan’s quest for Roman but also her interactions with her children, especially her daughter Ava. The cast will include new characters as well; Jesse Howey plays Nick Wagner, a charming new captain at the precinct, while Taran Killam is expected to reprise his role as Morgan’s co-parent.

Additional character arcs are on the horizon, with Harthan promising “wonderful” surprises as the season progresses. The upcoming season seems poised to reveal the complexities of the characters’ backgrounds and relationships.

As the sequel nears its release, viewers can anticipate a mix of new challenges and relationships as the ensemble cast navigates the intense world of crime-solving.