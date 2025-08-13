High Potential Season 2 Set to Premiere on September 16

LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC has announced that the second season of its hit detective series, High Potential, will premiere on Tuesday, September 16, at 10/9c. This follows the popular first season that introduced audiences to Morgan Gillroy, a brilliant consultant for the LAPD.

High Potential has gained a loyal following for its engaging mysteries and light-hearted tone. However, while the first season laid a solid foundation for the main character’s relationships, many viewers hope for more character development in the upcoming season.

In Season 2, fans are looking forward to deeper explorations of Morgan’s interactions with her colleagues in the Major Crimes department. While her dynamic with Detective Karadec is the most developed, characters like Selena Soto, Daphne Forrester, and Lev ‘Oz’ Ozdil warrant further attention. Introducing new characters, such as Captain Jesse Wagner, played by Steve Howey, may add fresh perspectives and shake things up.

ABC’s teaser suggests that Morgan’s children, Ava and Elliot, will also be featured more prominently. Developing their characters beyond being mere plot devices could enhance the family aspect of the show, offering new insights into Morgan’s life as a mother.

High Potential aims to achieve a balance between exciting plots and nuanced character relationships. Season 2 might not only continue the engaging mysteries but will also attempt to flesh out its ensemble cast so viewers can connect more on an emotional level.

As anticipation builds for the return of High Potential, many fans are eager to see how Morgan and her team navigate the challenges of their investigations. With new challenges and character dynamics ahead, the upcoming season looks poised to further enrich the series.