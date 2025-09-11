High Potential Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Mysteries and Cast

LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of its hit drama High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory. The show returns on September 16, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET, airing immediately after another successful series.

This season, Morgan will face new challenges, including a mysterious villain known as the Game Maker, portrayed by David Giuntoli. Morgan’s priority remains her family, as she says, “That man is a danger to my children. I’m never going to be able to forget his face.”

In addition to returning favorites, new cast members will enhance the dynamic of the LAPD team. Steve Howey joins as Jesse Wagner, the precinct’s new captain, described as savvy and politically astute. Mekhi Phifer will also appear in a recurring role.

ABC initially announced the second season in January 2025, shortly after the show’s first season concluded. High Potential is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, and has developed a dedicated following since its premiere in September 2024. Viewership skyrocketed through the first season, culminating in over 30 million total viewers across platforms.

Creator Drew Goddard and executive producer Sarah Esberg maintain a tight grip on the narrative direction, ensuring more in-depth character exploration and plot development in the upcoming installment. “We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” Goddard stated.

Fans anticipating the return of Morgan, her investigations, and the unpredictable storylines are encouraged to catch up on Season 1, which is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Mark your calendars for September 16 and prepare for an action-packed return.