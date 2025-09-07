‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets

LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC has released the official Season 2 trailer for ‘High Potential,’ featuring star Morgan Olson reprising her role. The highly anticipated trailer, which debuted on September 4, highlights Olson’s character, Morgan, returning to her work at the Los Angeles Police Department amid ongoing threats.

The trailer opens with Morgan learning that the notorious Game Maker, portrayed by David Giuntoli, is still a looming danger. ‘This guy went after one of our own,’ says Adam Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata, expressing concern over their inability to capture the villain.

‘I really thought we would have found him by now,’ Morgan replies, worried about the safety of her family. Karadec reassures her, stating, ‘Don’t worry, he’ll see the inside of a prison cell soon.’

The Game Maker, who first appeared in Season 1’s finale, is described as a severe threat. Last season, Morgan encountered him at a grocery store, and she emphasizes the stakes in the trailer: ‘That man is a danger to my children, and I will protect them.’

As the trailer progresses, Morgan faces new challenges, revealing a shocking family secret involving her daughter, Ava. In an emotional moment, Ava realizes her dad has been alive, causing tensions to rise between mother and daughter.

In addition to Olson and Sunjata, the cast includes Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. The new season will see Steve Howey joining the cast as Captain Jesse Wagner.

Produced by 20th Television and executive produced by Todd Harthan, the series will premiere its second season on Tuesday, September 16, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.

For fans eagerly awaiting more crime-solving adventures, ‘High Potential’ promises to deliver with new mysteries and character developments.