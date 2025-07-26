News
High-Profile Defense Attorney Roy Black Dies at Age 80
Coral Gables, Florida — Roy Black, a prominent defense attorney known for his high-profile clients, died Monday at his home at the age of 80. His death was confirmed by law partner Howard Srebnick, who did not disclose the cause but mentioned Black had been battling a serious illness.
Black gained nationwide attention as the defense attorney for William Kennedy Smith during a highly publicized 1991 rape trial involving the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. Black secured an acquittal for Smith, who had been accused of sexual assault, after a jury took just 77 minutes to deliberate.
“Roy was skilled, articulate, and able to convey the complexities of the legal system,” noted Srebnick, reflecting on Black’s career filled with courtroom victories. Black’s testimony from Edward Kennedy, alongside his strategic handling of the case, solidified his reputation as a top defense lawyer.
In 2008, Black was part of the legal team that negotiated a controversial plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, who faced federal sex-trafficking charges. The agreement allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser charges, resulting in only a brief jail sentence. Julie K. Brown, a Miami Herald reporter who covered the Epstein case, described Black as a titan of the Florida legal community.
Born on February 17, 1945, in Queens, New York, Black was raised in Jamaica and Connecticut. He earned his law degree from the University of Miami, where he also later taught. His defense work included notable clients such as pop star Justin Bieber and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.
Throughout his career, Black was celebrated for his thorough preparation and understanding of social issues in the courtroom. He was known for his ability to connect with juries, exemplified during the Kennedy Smith trial, where he effectively challenged the credibility of the accuser’s testimony.
Black’s contributions to criminal defense were acknowledged by many, including fellow attorney David O. Markus, who called him ‘the greatest of all time’ in the legal profession. Black leaves behind his wife Lea and two children, Nora and Roy Jr. Details regarding a memorial service will be announced shortly.
