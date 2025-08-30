Sports
High School Football Back in Action Across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football kicked off its second week of the 2025 season on Friday, with various games showcasing local talent. Fans eagerly followed the scores and highlights, as anticipation grows for the teams this season.
The popular sports segment, First & 10, will provide coverage of central Ohio’s games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on 10TV. Dom Tiberi, Adam King, and Nicole Shearin will share the latest scores and standout moments from the field.
For those seeking more live analysis, Lee Cochran and Ryan Baker will break down the games during the High School Football Overtime show, airing at 9:30 PM on 97.1 The Fan. Viewers can catch the action live on FanTV.
This week’s games featured impressive performances, such as Africentric Early College’s dominating 72-0 victory over Woodward and Ada‘s solid 28-6 win against Upper Scioto Valley. Fans are looking forward to the highlights and commentary from these exciting matchups.
To stay updated on high school football, 10TV also offers a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content available on platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
