Sports
High School Football Games Bring Excitement Across Pennsylvania This Weekend
PENNSYLVANIA — A total of 254 high school football games are set to take place on Friday, September 12, as part of the ongoing 2025 season.
One marquee matchup to mark on your calendar is Imhotep Charter facing Malvern Prep. This Class 6A game is one of several highlights as 53 games are scheduled.
In Class 5A, 62 games are happening across the state. Noteworthy is the Peters Township vs. Trinity matchup.
Class 4A features 65 games, with Mckeesport going head-to-head with Belle Vernon as a top contest to watch.
There are 63 games in Class 3A, including a promising matchup between Blue Mountain and Northwestern Lehigh.
Class 2A has 61 games featuring Mount Carmel taking on Southern Columbia Area, while Class 1A has 52 games, including Smethport vs. Port Allegany.
The two games in Class 8 Man round out a busy night for high school football fans.
Football enthusiasts can follow every game live to catch the action and receive score updates by creating a free account.
As the week progresses, more exciting matchups and results will emerge, highlighting the local talents in Pennsylvania.
