High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled

LANSING, Michigan — Week 1 of high school football has begun in Michigan, with 255 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28, including 16 games featuring teams ranked in the statewide top 25.

The excitement is building as marquee matchups take place, such as the showdown between two ranked teams. Additionally, one ranked team travels to take on an unranked opponent, hoping to avoid an upset.

Each division has a full slate of games, with 43 scheduled in Division 1, including a highlighted matchup set to grab fans’ attention. Division 2 features 46 games, while Division 3 has 48 scheduled. In Division 4, there are 44 games, and Division 5 features 48 games where Houghton will face Iron Mountain.

Meanwhile, 45 games are on the card in Division 6, highlighted by Robichaud taking on Center Line. Division 7 has 42 games, including a featured matchup with Shelby going up against White Cloud, and Division 8 wraps up the night with 41 games, highlighted by Summerfield versus Beecher.

Fans can follow every game live through available platforms to catch updates on their favorite teams. The scores will be updated throughout the night to ensure fans have the latest information.

This weekend marks a significant moment in Michigan high school sports as teams prepare for an action-packed season ahead.